‘Wash Your Wings’ t-shirts to help front line workers during COVID-19

COLUMBIA, S.C. (PRESS RELEASE) – The Columbia Fireflies are proud to support “Peace of Mind,” a program that provides free hotel rooms to Columbia’s first responders, medical professionals and front-line city staff who work in challenging environments that might allow for overexposure to the Coronavirus.

To support “Peace of Mind”, the Fireflies are selling a limited edition ‘Wash Your Wings’ t-shirt.

‘Wash Your Wings’ t-shirts are available for pre-order through April 30, and 100% of the profits will benefit “Peace of Mind”. The shirts are $22 per shirt. 2XL and 3XL shirts are available for $24, while 4XL are $25 each. Discounts do not apply for the shirts. Local fans who do not wish to pay for shipping can select “Ballpark Pickup” as an option.

Fans can purchase the shirts online at https://bit.ly/2UVYUcp.

“I love that Peace of Mind gives essential workers a sense of relief knowing that they won’t expose their families to the virus when they come home from work,” said Fireflies Merchandise Manager Mallory Turnbull. “Their mission keeps the families and loved ones of essential workers safe during this unprecedented time and we are extremely excited that we can help contribute to their mission.”

Peace of Mind is administered by the Columbia Police Foundation, who have set a goal to raise at least $20,000. If you would like to donate separately, you can send donations to:

Columbia Police Foundation

Attn: Chief Skip Holbrook

1 Justice Square

Columbia, SC 29201