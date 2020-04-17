Bank of America donates $50,000 to Senior Resources

COLUMBIA, S.C. (PRESS RELEASE) – Bank of America donated $50,000 to Senior Resources’ COVID-19 Disaster Relief Fund which supports our emergency response to senior citizens through our Emergency Senior Nutrition Program.

In the wake of the COVID-19 crisis, Senior Resources implemented a nutrition program to provide any senior citizen in Richland County with five free meals once a week throughout the duration of this crisis.

Within the first few weeks of implementation, this program has fed over 30,000 local senior citizens. With the growing necessity for meals in our community, this donation from Bank of America will be used to address the immediate nutrition needs of those most vulnerable during this pandemic.

“The senior citizens in our community continue to be impacted by the coronavirus pandemic,” said Andrew Boozer, Executive Director of Senior Resources. “The disease itself is particularly dangerous to older adults, but so are the side effects of current economic hardship and distancing from family and friends. Bank of America’s commitment to providing emergency needs, especially in the form of nutritious meals, is not only meeting basic needs, but it is also keeping seniors healthy during a time of uncertainty.”

With our clients being at the forefront of the COVID-19 crisis, we are committed to staying open at Senior Resources and providing local senior citizens the services they need. Thanks to this generous donation from Bank of America, we can help all senior citizens in Richland County that may have not needed our help before the pandemic. We are grateful for your partnership.