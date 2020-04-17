China death toll surges with newly released numbers

China's death toll is believed to be higher than originally thought as updated numbers are released Friday

(ABC NEWS) —-More than 2.2 million people have been diagnosed with the novel coronavirus worldwide as the spread of the virus continues.

The global coronavirus death toll stands at more than 153,000 people, according to data compiled by the Center for Systems Science and Engineering at Johns Hopkins University. The actual numbers, however, are believed to be much higher.

Many cities and states have begun counting probable deaths caused by COVID-19, including New York City, the epicenter of the disease in the United States.

The U.S. has more cases and deaths than any other country in the world, with over 692,000 diagnosed cases and at least 36,721 deaths.