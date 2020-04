Coronavirus causes changes to S.A.T and A.C.T tests

Schools are preparing to create home versions of college entry tests during pandemic

(ABC News) — This pandemic has lead to so much uncertainty for students.

The companies behind the S.A.T and A.C.T announcing they’re now preparing home versions of their tests if high schools remain closed in the fall.

College leaders now warning this situation is like nothing they’ve ever faced before.

ABC’s TJ Holmes has the latest.