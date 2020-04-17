Everything you need to know about the ‘One World: Together at Home’ special





via GMA

Are you ready for another star-packed TV special featuring artists appearing from their homes?

Paul McCartney, Elton John and Stevie Wonder are among the many famous music stars set to take part in “One World: Together at Home,” a two-hour special from Global Citizen and the World Health Organization that will air April 18 at 8 p.m. ET on ABC, NBC and CBS.

In addition to broadcasting the show, ABC News Live will air a pre-show from 2 p.m. to 8 p.m ET.

The program will be hosted by late-night hosts Jimmy Fallon, Stephen Colbert and Jimmy Kimmel, and will be curated by Lady Gaga.

Can’t wait for you to see what we’ve put together! Tune in! 💕 https://t.co/v4owoA8QdM — Lady Gaga (@ladygaga) April 14, 2020

Celebrities and artists who will participate in the special include Alicia Keys, Amy Poehler, Andrea Bocelli, Awkwafina, Billie Eilish, Billie Joe Armstrong of Green Day, Burna Boy, Camila Cabello, Celine Dion, Chris Martin, David and Victoria Beckham, Eddie Vedder, Ellen DeGeneres, Elton John, FINNEAS, Idris and Sabrina Elba, J Balvin, Jennifer Lopez, John Legend, Kacey Musgraves, Keith Urban, Kerry Washington, Lang Lang, Lizzo, L.L. Cool J, Lupita Nyong’o, Maluma, Matthew McConaughey, Oprah Winfrey, Paul McCartney, Pharrell Williams, Priyanka Chopra Jonas, Sam Smith, Shah Rukh Khan, Shawn Mendes, Stevie Wonder, Taylor Swift, and Usher.

The special isn’t a telethon — it’s described as a “global broad entertainment special to celebrate the heroic efforts of community health workers and support the World Health Organization and the global fight to end COVID-19.”

In addition, the special’s stated purpose is to “educate and inform on COVID-19 risks, prevention and response,” so in addition to the stars, WHO experts and healthcare workers will appear.

Other platforms where you can watch or stream the show include Bravo, E!, Freeform, MTV, CMT, Comedy Central, VH1, SYFY, MSNBC, Facebook, Hulu, Instagram, Apple, YouTube and Yahoo.