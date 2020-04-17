Former First Lady to host virtual bedtime stories

(ABC NEWS) —-Get ready to spend “Mondays with Michelle Obama” and a good book.

The former first lady partnered with Penguin Young Readers, Random House Children’s Books and PBS KIDS for a four-week series of videos that feature her reading a book to young people at noon ET every Monday beginning April 20 and ending May 11.

The books included in the series are “The Gruffalo” by Julia Donaldson (April 20), “There’s a Dragon in Your Book” by Tom Fletcher (April 27), “Miss Maple’s Seeds” by Eliza Wheeler (May 4) and “The Very Hungry Caterpillar” by Eric Carle (May 11).

“As a little kid, I loved to read aloud,” Obama said in a press release. “And when I became a parent, I found such joy in sharing the magic of storytelling with my own children — and then later, as First Lady, with kids everywhere.”

The “Becoming” author added,

“At this time when so many families are under so much stress, I’m excited to give kids a chance to practice their reading and hear some wonderful stories (and to give parents and caretakers a much-needed break).”

The videos will livestream to PBS KIDS’ Facebook page and YouTube channel each Monday and on a Penguin Random House’s Facebook page.