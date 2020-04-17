One dead, another injured after vehicle found submerged in water on Martin Neese Road in Lexington

LEXINGTON COUNTY, S.C. (WOLO) – One person is dead after a traffic incident on Martin Neese Road Friday afternoon.

According to officials with the Lexington County Sheriff’s Department, at least two people were in a vehicle when it left the road and became submerged in water near a pond on the private property.

The driver of the vehicle died, officials say. A male passenger was not seriously injured.

No further information is available at this time.