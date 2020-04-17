Senator Graham talks about America’s response to coronavirus

SC Senator Graham makes an appearance on ABC's 'The View' Thursday morning

(ABC News) — Senator Lindsey Graham appeared on ‘The View’ this morning on ABC Columbia. The Senator answered questions on the Trump administration’s response to the pandemic, as well as holding China accountable for the initial spread of the virus.

The Senator later posting this clip from his appearance on his twitter page.

To those who want to second-guess the government’s reaction, I don’t buy it. The actions President Trump took probably prevented well over a million American deaths from the virus. pic.twitter.com/jvmPfCfU5H — Lindsey Graham (@LindseyGrahamSC) April 16, 2020

Both Senator Graham and Senator Tim Scott will serve on the White House task force to reopen the American economy.