Senator Graham talks about America’s response to coronavirus

SC Senator Graham makes an appearance on ABC's 'The View' Thursday morning
ABC News,

(ABC News) — Senator Lindsey Graham appeared on ‘The View’ this morning on ABC Columbia. The Senator answered questions on the Trump administration’s response to the pandemic, as well as holding China accountable for the initial spread of the virus.

The Senator later posting this clip from his appearance on his twitter page.

Both Senator Graham and Senator Tim Scott will serve on the White House task force to reopen the American economy.

