Two men, one juvenile charged with kidnapping, weapons violation in Sumter

SUMTER COUNTY, S.C. (WOLO) – Two men and one juvenile are charged with kidnapping and weapons charges after forcing two people out of a vehicle at gunpoint in Rembert on April 13th.

According to arrest warrants Shamire Jacobs, 21, Marquez Tucker, 27, and a 14-year-old male blocked the victims’ passage while at the intersection of Dinkins Mill Road and Dennis Road.

Jacobs, Tucker and the 14-year-old then made the two victims exit the vehicle at gunpoint and demanded the whereabouts of another individual, according to a warrant.

Jacobs turned himself in on April 16 in Sumter County and was transported to Sumter County Sheriff’s Office Detention Center.

Tucker and the 14-year-old were arrested in Kershaw County after a vehicle chase on April 13, officials say.

The juvenile has been released to a parent.

All three are charged with two counts of kidnapping, two counts of pointing and presenting a firearm at a person and possession of a weapon during a violent crime

Tucker, who remains in custody in Kershaw, faces additional charges in Sumter County.