How to properly wash your COVID-19 tainted clothing

Step by step tips on how to wash clothes with COVID-19

(ABC News) — One of the biggest ways to fight coronavirus comes down to cleaning. Good hygiene by washing you hands for at least 20 seconds with soap and water, and often.

Using disinfectant sprays and wipes clean the surfaces that are commonly touched in your home, but what about laundry?

ABC’s Becky Worley has the details on some of the best ways to wash your wear.