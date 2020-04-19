Police: At least 10 killed in shooting rampage in Canada

TORONTO (AP) — Canadian police say at least 10 people are dead after a shooting rampage across the province of Nova Scotia.

The suspect was identified as Gabriel Wortman and authorities said he disguised himself as a police officer in uniform at one point and mocked up a car to make it seem like a Royal Canadian Mounted Police cruiser.

He was arrested by the RCMP Sunday in a gas station in Enfield, Nova Scotia, northwest of Halifax. Police later said he had died.

Leather said they don’t have a final death count. “It almost certainly will be more than 10. How much more than 10 I do not know.”