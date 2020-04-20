Connecticut family pleads for hit-and-run driver to turn himself in week after teen’s death

WEST HARTFORD, C.T., (ABC News) — A week after a 19-year-old Connecticut dad was allegedly mowed down and left for dead on the side of the road by a hit-and-run driver his family is seeking justice.

Isaac Alvarez was an employee at a McDonald’s in Hartford for six months. Alvarez, a father of two young children, finished his 11 p.m. shift on April 10 and opted not to wait for his store’s manager to take him and another co-worker home. Instead, Alvarez hopped on his skateboard and was hit by a car on his way home.

“They just left him there,” said Miguel Alvarez, Isaac’s father.

It wasn’t until the next morning that a jogger discovered Alvarez’s body on the side of the road — still in his work uniform. The investigation is still ongoing, police said.

He was hit and killed just a quarter of a mile away from the restaurant and minutes away from the home where he lived with the mother of his children, his family said.

Take responsibility for what you did. You took my son — a nephew, a father, a good person; everyone considered him family,” Miguel Alvarez told ABC News in a phone interview Saturday as he fought back tears. “They took a good person from this world. He was well on his way.”

Isaac Alvarez made an impression on Jim Gallagher, the co-owner of the McDonald’s franchise where he worked, who said the day Isaac’s daughter, Isalee, was born in November he still made it to work for his afternoon shift.

“The kid had a future. He was just trying to provide for his family and was tragically taken away by a hit-and-run driver,” said Gallagher, who described Albany Avenue, where Isaac was killed, as a roadway with “very little lighting” and where drivers break the speed limit frequently.

Gallagher said Isaac had aspirations of becoming a manager.

“He was a front line worker who never complained about working … [and] because of this I’m compelled to help his family,” said Gallagher. An online fundraiser was launched to pay for funeral expenses and to collect donations for his family.

Miguel Alvarez said his grandson, 2-year-old Isaac Jr., does not know what happened to his father.

The funeral was on Thursday.