More financial relief ‘close,’ President Trump says

(Patrick Semansky/AP) President Donald Trump speaks during a coronavirus task force briefing at the White House, Sunday, April 19, 2020, in Washington.

(Courtesy: CDC) Transmission electron microscopic image of an isolate from the first U.S. case of COVID-19, formerly known as 2019-nCoV. The spherical viral particles, colorized blue, contain cross-section through the viral genome, seen as black dots.



WASHINGTON (ABC News) – President Donald Trump said ongoing negotiations with Democrats for the next phase of coronavirus financial relief are “getting close to a deal.”

Speaking at the daily coronavirus task force briefing on Sunday, Trump said a deal “could happen” by Monday.

“We’re continuing to negotiate with the Democrats to get our great workers and small businesses all over the country taken care of,” he said. “A lot of good work has been going on and we could have an answer tomorrow.”

The president also the task force will support states in the effort to boost COVID-19 testing capacity by helping them take better advantage of existing facilities.

The White House will provide governors with information on how to more fully utilize the large laboratory machines in their states, Trump said.

“They have a lot of machinery in the states that some aren’t aware of, but they’re there,” Trump said. “A couple of them didn’t know they could be utilized in a different manner. They are only up to 10% and they can go 90% more. Many governors are still relying on their state laboratories rather than the full and much larger capacity that is available to them.”

Trump said Vice President Mike Pence will provide the details ahead of a Monday call with governors on local testing strategies.

Trump also announced that his administration would soon invoke the Defense Production Act to increase swap production by 20 million per month.

The U.S. has conducted more than 3.8 million tests, according to Johns Hopkins University.

Trump said the U.S continues to see the declining trajectory of cases in the Seattle, Detroit, New Orleans, Indianapolis, and Houston metro areas.

“It’s more evidence our aggressive strategy is working and I thank the American people for their selfless devotion,” he said. “The American people have done a hell of a job.”