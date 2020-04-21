Overnight crash kills one in Newberry County on Highway 34

NEWBERRY COUNTY, S.C. (WOLO) – A driver was killed when the vehicle left the roadway and overturned in a ditch on SC Highway 34 near the intersection of SC Highway 39 Monday night.

According to officials with the South Carolina Department of Highway Patrol, the male driver of a 2002 Ford sedan was not wearing a seat belt and died on the scene after being ejected from the vehicle.

The incident occurred around 11:15 p.m.

The name of the victim has not been released.