Richland Two offering outdoor Wi-Fi zones for students

RICHLAND COUNTY, S.C. (WOLO) – Students across the Midlands returned to e-learning at home on Monday after Spring Break.

For many of those students they faced the challenge of not having access to the internet at home.

To help address the digital divide Richland Two is now offering outdoor Wi-Fi zones for students.

R2 students will be able to connect to the Internet using their district-issued Chromebook or a personal device.

In a statement on the district’s reads:

“Supporting students during the school closure is the district’s main focus right now. In addition to providing e-learning/remote learning content for students and meals for children, Richland Two administrators have been committed to helping families who do not have Internet access at home. District staff members have explored several possibilities over the past two weeks. As a result of some premier teamwork, wireless equipment has been installed outside of several schools. Now families can park their cars in the designated locations, connect to the Internet and access their students’ e-learning assignments.”

The outdoor Wi-Fi zones will be accessible seven days a week, 8 a.m. to 7 p.m.