Two women die following shooting on S. Partridge Circle, suspect at-large

RICHLAND COUNTY, S.C. (WOLO) – Two victims from a Monday night shooting incident have died from their injuries and investigators with the Richland County Sheriff’s Department are seeking the public’s help locating the suspect.

Deputies say just before 9 p.m. on April 20, they responded to a home in the 2500 block of S. Partridge Circle in reference to a shooting.

They found two women suffering from gunshot wounds to the upperbody.

Both victims were pronounced dead from their injuries at an area hospital.