Two women die following shooting on S. Partridge Circle, suspect at-large
RICHLAND COUNTY, S.C. (WOLO) – Two victims from a Monday night shooting incident have died from their injuries and investigators with the Richland County Sheriff’s Department are seeking the public’s help locating the suspect.
Deputies say just before 9 p.m. on April 20, they responded to a home in the 2500 block of S. Partridge Circle in reference to a shooting.
They found two women suffering from gunshot wounds to the upperbody.
Both victims were pronounced dead from their injuries at an area hospital.
Investigators are asking for the public’s help locating Dontrell Henry Rufus on two counts of murder.
Rufus, 22, is known to frequent the Sumter, Broad River Road, and Garners Ferry Road areas, deputies say.
He should be considered armed and dangerous and should not be approached. If you see him call 911.
The Richland County Coroner’s Office will be releasing the identification of the victims later today.
Any information about this incident may be submitted anonymously to Crime Stoppers using the P3 Tips App, through crimesc.com or at 888-CRIME-SC.