4.4 million more people file for unemployment in coronavirus crisis

Here is the latest on the COVID-19-induced financial crisis.





By Catherine Thorbecke

More than 4 million Americans filed for unemployment insurance last week, according to the Department of Labor.

This adds to the some 22 million people who have already lost their jobs and filed for unemployment since the COVID-19 crisis hit the U.S.

The pandemic has forced nonessential businesses across the country to shutter, hitting the restaurant and retail industries especially hard.

The seasonally adjusted unemployment rate was 11% for the week ending in April 11, the DOL said Thursday.

THE LATEST IN SOUTH CAROLINA FROM THE SOUTH CAROLINA DEPARTMENT OF EMPLOYMENT AND WORKFORCE:

Quick Facts:

– In the week ending April 18, 2020, 73,116 people filed an initial claim for unemployment in our state.

– This is a decrease of 14,570 initial claims from the week prior.

– This is the first decrease recorded since mid-March.

– In the last five weeks, the total number of initial claims received is 341,730.

– The agency has paid more than $351 million in a combination of state UI benefits and the CARES Act $600 contribution in the last 5 weeks.

– We have extended call center hours until 5 p.m., Monday – Friday. Staff will continue to work extended hours on week nights and weekends making outbound calls.

– The agency’s call center has been increased by 856% in the last 5 weeks.