At least two dead as tornadoes touch down in Oklahoma, Texas

UNITED STATES (ABC News) – An outbreak of reported tornadoes across Oklahoma and Texas on Wednesday night has killed at least two people.

An official with Marshall County Emergency Management confirmed that at least two people were killed and several others injured when a tornado struck in Madill, Oklahoma. It hit as people were getting off work in two manufacturing facilities and were going to their cars. He could not confirm if the two dead were in cars or buildings.

Madill is in far southern Oklahoma, about 10 miles from the Texas border.

Video showed a massive tornado in Madill, flinging sheet metal and debris into the air Wednesday afternoon.

Texas Gov. Greg Abbott confirmed there was tornado damage in Polk County, in eastern Texas. There was a “large and extremely dangerous” tornado near Sebastopol at about 5:45 p.m. local time, according to the NWS.

“My office, the Texas Division of Emergency Management, and other state agencies are working with local officials to provide immediate support to the areas devastated by this tornado,” Abbott said in a statement. “The state has already deployed response teams and medical resources to help Texans in need and to provide assistance to these communities. Our hearts are with our fellow Texans tonight and the state will continue to do everything it can to support those affected by this severe weather.”

(Thomas Marcum via AP) This image made from video provided by Thomas Marcum shows a tornado seen from State Highway 48 in Durant, Okla., Wednesday, April 22, 2020.

(Jason Fochtman/Houston Chronicle via AP) A damaged home is seen after an apparent tornado touched down Wednesday, April 22, 2020, in Onalaska, Texas.



Polk County issued a disaster declaration, saying there has been significant damage to residential and commercial structures, and to public infrastructure.

There was also a confirmed tornado on the ground in Jasper, Texas, near the Louisiana border.

As of 10:30 p.m. Eastern time Wednesday, there had been 21 tornadoes reported across Texas and Oklahoma.

At least 34 people were killed in an outbreak of tornadoes earlier this month in Alabama, Georgia, Louisiana and Mississippi.

ABC News’ Marilyn Heck, Melissa Griffin and Cammeron Parrish contributed to this report.