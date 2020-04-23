Man with outstanding warrant wanted for burglary, woman also sought

Wanted poster Murray and Gainey

Adrian Murray

Layken Gainey





SUMTER COUNTY, S.C. (WOLO) – According to officials with the Sumter County Sheriff’s Office a man with an outstanding warrant for the ill treatment of animals is being sought for burglary.

Adrian Murray and Layken Gainey are accused of going to a residence on Swamp Mill Circle on March 22nd and discharging a gun while people were inside.

Officials say the pair refused to turn themselves in after being contacted by law enforcement.

Murray is also wanted for keeping a malnourished and neglected dog at his residence.

The dog was seized by Animal Control and taken to the shelter, officials say.

If you know where Murray or Gainey might be, you’re urged to call 803-436-2000 or CRIMESTOPPERS at 888-CRIME-SC