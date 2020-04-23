Mother, son charged with stealing air conditioner parts from private property on Edmund Highway

LEXINGTON, S.C. (WOLO) – Officials with the Lexington County Sheriff’s Department say a woman and her adult son have been charged in the theft of parts used in heating, ventilation and air conditioning systems.

Frances Perry, 76, and Clyde Shumpert, 58, are charged with larceny, according to Lexington County Sheriff Jay Koon.

Detectives found 12 HVAC coils in a car registered to Perry that was parked in a wooded area of the property, according to Koon.

Perry and Shumpert were arrested on the scene and booked into the Lexington County Detention Center Sunday night.

“Based on witness interviews and evidence from the scene, deputies determined Shumpert loaded HVAC coils into a car driven by Perry,” Koon said. “This happened Sunday evening on some private property along Edmund Highway.”