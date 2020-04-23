Preacher claims he had COVID-19 symptoms while holding Easter service

Kingdom City Church /WSOC

Brian Carn/WSOC



CHARLOTTE (WSOC) — A Charlotte preacher claims he had COVID-19 symptoms and still held services packed with people.

Pastor Brian Carn allegedly conducted service at Kingdom City Church on Dr. Carver Drive on Easter Sunday, and it’s raising eyebrows.

“Does the devil fight my body?” Carn could be heard saying in an audio recording. “Of course. Just like he fights your body. Did I get the shakes? Yup. Did I cough? Yup. Did I feel pain in my body? Whatever.”

Carn allegedly was talking about being infected with the virus.

He held a crowded church service on Easter wearing no protection and getting close to his congregation, according to the London Daily Mail. His members refer to him as a prophet, and he urged them to believe in God’s healing power.

“Death obeys me,” he said.

Carn asked his followers to not be honest about where they attend church if they got sick and felt like the needed to go to the doctor.

“But don’t tell ‘em you go to KCC,” Carn said in the audio recording. “Please tell them you go to First Baptist, Elevation or St. Matthews Methodist. Let’s fight the good fight of faith.”

Channel 9 reporter Glenn Counts went to Carn’s home and a woman said he was not around and would not answer any questions.

“We just want to be fair to him,” Counts told the woman at the home. “Does he have coronavirus, and did he spread it recklessly at church?”

The woman shut the door without answering.