SUMTER, S.C. (WOLO) – Police in Sumter need the public’s help in connection to a fatal shooting overnight.

According to a tweet for the Sumter Police Department, the victim Tarrik Mack-Sumpter.

Mack-Sumpter, 27, was killed outside a home on Lewis Road.

If you have any information that could help investigators in this case call 803-436-2700 or 1-888-CRIME-SC.