Five charged in 2019 mob assault: LCSD

Mattie Irene Suggs/LCSD

Raymond Ernest Stierwald/LCSD

Raymond Stierwald, Sr./LCSD

Robert Patrick Jeffcoat/LCSD

Dominic Maurice Dukes/LCSD









LEXINGTON COUNTY, S.C. (WOLO) – Lexington County detectives have arrested five people in connection to an armed robbery on Sharon Church Road last year.

Dominic Dukes, 28, Robert Jeffcoat, 25, Raymond Stierwald Sr., 44, Raymond Stierwald Jr., 24, and Mattie Suggs, 18, are charged with first-degree assault and battery, conspiracy, assault by mob, kidnapping and armed robbery, according to arrest warrants.

Stierwald Jr. and Suggs are also charged with pointing and presenting a firearm, and possession of a weapon during a violent crime, according to warrants.

“Detectives have continued to work on this case since it happened in August,” Lexington County Sheriff Jay Koon said. “During their investigation, they determined these defendants confronted a man about some property they said was stolen from the Stierwald home.”

Members of the group punched the man while he was inside a car, according to Koon. The man told deputies they also took his hat, watch and cash. Investigators said the group drove away after the man’s friend fired a shot straight up into the air.

“We recently had an opportunity to review security video from the incident location,” Koon said. “Based on the video and witness statements, we identified the five people involved and established probable cause to arrest them.”