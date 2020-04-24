Lawmakers pass $484 billion coronavirus relief bill

President Trump says he's ready to sign the bi-partisan legislation aimed at helping boost the economy

(ABC News) — For the fourth time since the coronavirus pandemic began, lawmakers have passed stimulus legislation to help the economy. President Donald Trump saying, he’s ready to sign it.

The $484 billion dollar bill primarily is earmarked for small businesses. But even before it is signed, there is already talk of more legislation.

ABC’s Ines de la Cuetara has the latest.