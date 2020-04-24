Senior Resources to provide free meals to senior citizens in Lexington, Clarendon and Anderson counties

COLUMBIA, S.C. (PRESS RELEASE) – Senior Resources has partnered with agencies in three additional counties to provide over 120,000 meals to senior citizens in the wake of the COVID-19 pandemic.

In a coordinated effort with a private donor and Southern Way Catering, free meals will be provided for the senior population in Lexington, Clarendon and Anderson counties as part of our Emergency Senior Nutrition Program starting the week of April 26th. This will be part of a six-week initiative that will provide five free meals on a weekly basis to any senior citizen in these counties. In addition, Senior Resources’ is expanding our free meal services to Richland County senior citizens through the end of May.

Senior Resources along with Lexington County Recreation and Aging Commission, Clarendon Council on Aging, and Meals on Wheels Anderson will coordinate these efforts together to provide these life-saving nutritious meals during this time of uncertainty to our most vulnerable population. “Even as the economy begins to re-open, senior citizens remain among the most at-risk for serious COVID-19 complications and are urged to continue social distancing practices,” said Andrew Boozer, Executive Director of Senior Resources. “These meals are keeping seniors safe and healthy. Senior Resources is excited to extend our emergency meal services for additional weeks in Richland County and to help other counties around the state implement expanded senior nutrition services.”

If you are a senior citizen or a caregiver of a senior citizen residing in one of these counties, please visit the following websites for specific drive-thru meal pick-up information.

Anderson County: Meals on Wheels Anderson (https://acmow.org/

Lexington County: Lexington County Recreation and Aging Commission (https://www.lcrac.com/)

Clarendon County: Clarendon Council on Aging (https://www.facebook.com/ clarendonseniors/)

Senior Resources’ website (www.seniorresourcesinc.org) will continue to serve as the information source for Richland County senior citizens.

There are specific requirements that must be met to receive free meal services from the Emergency Senior Nutrition Program. To receive the meal pack, you must be a senior citizen (60+) or a caregiver taking a meal to a senior citizen, and you must reside in that county. All meal recipients must show a state issued id and provide a name, address and phone number at pick-up. If you are picking up a meal for a senior resident, please have their ID with you. Only two meal packs are allowed per car (10 individual meals). Individuals are only permitted one pick-up per week.

With our clients being at the forefront of the COVID-19 crisis, we are committed to staying open at Senior Resources and providing senior citizens the services they need. The partnership of Senior Resources with these three agencies will help senior citizens who may not have needed our help before the pandemic.

If you are looking for ways to help senior citizens during this time, you can contribute a monetary donation to our COVID-19 Disaster Relief Fund located on our website at: https://seniorresourcesinc. salsalabs.org/covid- 19relieffund/index.html, send in a donation through our Text to Give campaign (text “HELP4SENIORS” to 443-21), or you can mail in a donation and mark it for the disaster relief fund.