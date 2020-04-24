US death toll surpasses 50,000

More than 870,000 people have been infected in the U.S.
Michael Neel, funeral director of of All Veterans Funeral and Cremation, wearing full PPE, looks at the U.S. flag on the casket of George Trefren, a 90 year old Korean War veteran who died of the coronavirus disease (COVID-19) in a nursing home, in Denver, April 23, 2020.Michael Neel, funeral director of of All Veterans Funeral and Cremation, wearing full PPE, looks at the U.S. flag on the casket of George Trefren, a 90 year old Korean War veteran who died of the coronavirus disease (COVID-19) in a nursing home, in Denver, April 23, 2020.
By Morgan Winsor, William Mansell and Ella Torres
ABC News – A pandemic of the novel coronavirus has now killed more than 190,000 people worldwide.

Over 2.7 million people across the globe have been diagnosed with COVID-19, the disease caused by the new respiratory virus, according to data compiled by the Center for Systems Science and Engineering at Johns Hopkins University. The actual numbers are believed to be much higher due to testing shortages, many unreported cases and suspicions that some governments are hiding the scope of their nations’ outbreaks.

Since the first cases were detected in China in December, the United States has become the worst-affected country, with more than 869,000 diagnosed cases and at least 50,031 deaths.

Today’s biggest developments:

 

  • Global cases surpass 2.7 million
  • US death toll tops 50,000
  • China, South Korea report no new deaths

 

