CDC adds six new possible symptoms of coronavirus

(ABC News) – The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention has added six new possible symptoms of the novel coronavirus.

People with COVID-19 have had a wide range of symptoms reported – ranging from mild symptoms to severe illness. These symptoms may appear 2-14 days after exposure to the virus:

• Fever

• Cough

• Shortness of breath or difficulty breathing

• Chills

• Repeated shaking with chills

• Muscle pain

• Headache

• Sore throat

• New loss of taste or smell

It had previously only noted fever, cough and shortness of breath as possible symptoms of COVID-19.

A pandemic of the novel coronavirus has now killed over 206,000 people worldwide.

More than 2.9 million people across the globe have been diagnosed with COVID-19, the disease caused by the new respiratory virus, according to data compiled by the Center for Systems Science and Engineering at Johns Hopkins University.

The actual numbers are believed to be much higher due to testing shortages, many unreported cases and suspicions that some governments are hiding the scope of their nations’ outbreaks.

Since the first cases were detected in China in December, the United States has become the worst-affected country, with more than 965,000 diagnosed cases and over 54,800 deaths.