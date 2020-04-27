Governor McMaster, Lt. Governor Evette to participate in AccelerateSC meeting

COLUMBIA, S.C. (PRESS RELEASE) – Governor Henry McMaster and Lt. Governor Pamela S. Evette will participate in the first meeting of the “Governance” component of AccelerateSC today at the University of South Carolina Alumni Center today from 2:00 PM to approximately 4:00 PM.

AccelerateSC held its first full meeting last Thursday. The group is comprised of 5 components: Response, Protection, Governance, Resources, and Information.

The membership of the each component, including the Governance component meeting today, can be found on the governor’s website.