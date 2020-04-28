28 NYC schoolteachers have died from the virus

More than 3 million people across the globe have been diagnosed with COVID-19, the disease caused by the new respiratory virus, according to data compiled by the Center for Systems Science and Engineering at Johns Hopkins University. The actual numbers are believed to be much higher due to testing shortages, many unreported cases and suspicions that some governments are hiding the scope of their nations’ outbreaks.

Since the first cases were detected in China in December, the United States has become the worst-affected country, with more than 985,000 diagnosed cases and at least 55,906 deaths.

The CDC has announced revised guidelines for COVID-19 testing.

Per the CDC, high priorities for testing include hospitalized patients, health care facility workers and first responders with symptoms, and residents in long-term care facilities with symptoms.

Those with symptoms of potential COVID-19 infection, as well as asymptomatic people identified by public health screening and monitoring, are also a priority for testing.

The full testing criteria can be found on the CDC’s website.

The New York City Department of Education has lost 68 employees to COVID-19 as of Monday, the department said.

That includes 28 teachers, 25 paraprofessionals, three central office employees, two administrators, two guidance counselors and two food service staffers.

New York City schools will be closed for the rest of this school year, with students learning remotely instead. Free meals will remain available for students who need them.