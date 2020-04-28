Joe Biden snags endorsement from Hillary Clinton

(ABC News) —-Former Secretary of State Hillary Clinton endorsed former Vice President Joe Bidenwhen she appeared as the “special guest” at his virtual town hall Tuesday afternoon focused on the impacts of COVID-19 on women.

“I’m really thrilled to have my friend, the former senator, and former secretary of state, and a woman who should be president of the United States right now: Hillary Clinton,” Biden said during the event.

Clinton offered a lengthy and personal endorsement of Biden, saying she is “thrilled” to be a part of his campaign.

“I am thrilled to be part of your campaign to not only endorse you, but to help highlight a lot of the issues that are at stake in this presidential election,” Clinton told Biden.

Assailing her former rival for the presidency, Clinton said Biden has the “compassion,” the nation needs right now, adding that the country needs a “real president,” not someone that “plays one on TV.”

“I want to add my voice to the many who have endorsed you to be our president. Just think of what a difference it would make right now if we had a president who not only listened to the science, put facts over fiction, but brought us together,” she said. “Showed the kind of compassion and caring that we need from our president, and which Joe Biden has been exemplifying throughout his entire life. Think of what it would mean if we had a real president, not just somebody who plays one on TV, but somebody who gets up every morning worried about the people that he’s responsible for leading during this crisis.”

Towards the end of the event Biden also admitted he wished he were endorsing Clinton’s re-election bid, adding that she would have been much more “prepared” for the pandemic the nation now faces.

“Well, I’ll tell you one thing I would have done Joe, which you know so well. I would have read my daily intelligence briefings that were sounding the alarm since January, but apparently this president doesn’t do what we used to do,” Clinton said through laughter, which elicited a similar reaction from Biden. The comment was a reference to reports about early warnings about the coronavirus in daily presidential briefings.

Earlier in the day, the 2016 Democratic nominee announced her appearance at the event with a tweet, offering a “hint” that she would be the guest.

“A little hint about who the surprise guest will be for @JoeBiden’s 3pm ET town hall today,” Clinton tweeted Tuesday, along with a photo of the two in a half embrace in the Oval Office.

“(She’s excited,)” Clinton added in the tweet.