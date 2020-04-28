More than 1 million confirmed coronavirus cases in US

There are now at least 1,002,498 confirmed cases in the US.

ABC News – A pandemic of the novel coronavirus has now killed more than 213,000 people worldwide.

More than 3 million people across the globe have been diagnosed with COVID-19, the disease caused by the new respiratory virus, according to data compiled by the Center for Systems Science and Engineering at Johns Hopkins University. The actual numbers are believed to be much higher due to testing shortages, many unreported cases and suspicions that some governments are hiding the scope of their nations’ outbreaks.

Since the first cases were detected in China in December, the United States has become the worst-affected country, with more than 1 million diagnosed cases and at least 57,266 deaths.