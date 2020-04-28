Richland One expands bus Wi-Fi access sites for students

Kimberlei Davis,
Siblings Madison Finley (an 11th-grade student at Lower Richland High School) and Malcolm Rice (a pre-kindergarten student at Caughman Road Elementary School) taking advantage of the Wi-Fi access at Burnside Elementary School

COLUMBIA, S.C. (PRESS RELEASE) – Richland One is using Wi-Fi-equipped buses to help provide Internet access to students while schools are closed.

Buses are stationed at 12 sites across the district where students and parents can access free Wi-Fi from 10 a.m. – 1 p.m. Monday through Friday. The three new locations are Forest Heights Elementary School, Colony Apartments and Latimer Manor Apartments.

The buses are parked in front of the buildings or in other prominent areas at the designated sites.

Students and parents need to sit within 200-250 feet of the buses to access the free Wi-Fi. They cannot board the buses.

Bus Wi-Fi Access Sites
 Annie Burnside Elementary School
7300 Patterson Road
Columbia, SC 29209

 Burton-Pack Elementary School
111 Garden Drive
Columbia, SC 29204

 Forest Heights Elementary School
2500 Blue Ridge Terrace
Columbia, SC 29203

 Gadsden Elementary School

1660 S. Goodwin Circle
Gadsden, SC 29052

 W.S. Sandel Elementary School
2700 Seminole Road
Columbia, SC 29210

 Edward E. Taylor Elementary School
200 McRae Street
Columbia, SC 29203

 Watkins-Nance Elementary School
2525 Barhamville Road
Columbia, SC 29204

 Webber Elementary School
140 Webber School Road
Eastover, SC 29044

 Columbia High School
1701 Westchester Drive
Columbia, SC 29210

 Colony Apartments (at the bus stop)
3545 West Beltline Boulevard
Columbia, SC 29203

 Latimer Manor Apartments (in front of the office)
100 Lorick Circle
Columbia, SC 29203

 Lewis Scott Court Apartments
238 Lewis Scott Court
Eastover, SC 29044

