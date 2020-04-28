Richland One expands bus Wi-Fi access sites for students

COLUMBIA, S.C. (PRESS RELEASE) – Richland One is using Wi-Fi-equipped buses to help provide Internet access to students while schools are closed.

Buses are stationed at 12 sites across the district where students and parents can access free Wi-Fi from 10 a.m. – 1 p.m. Monday through Friday. The three new locations are Forest Heights Elementary School, Colony Apartments and Latimer Manor Apartments.

The buses are parked in front of the buildings or in other prominent areas at the designated sites.

Students and parents need to sit within 200-250 feet of the buses to access the free Wi-Fi. They cannot board the buses.

Bus Wi-Fi Access Sites

 Annie Burnside Elementary School

7300 Patterson Road

Columbia, SC 29209

 Burton-Pack Elementary School

111 Garden Drive

Columbia, SC 29204

 Forest Heights Elementary School

2500 Blue Ridge Terrace

Columbia, SC 29203

 Gadsden Elementary School

1660 S. Goodwin Circle

Gadsden, SC 29052

 W.S. Sandel Elementary School

2700 Seminole Road

Columbia, SC 29210

 Edward E. Taylor Elementary School

200 McRae Street

Columbia, SC 29203

 Watkins-Nance Elementary School

2525 Barhamville Road

Columbia, SC 29204

 Webber Elementary School

140 Webber School Road

Eastover, SC 29044

 Columbia High School

1701 Westchester Drive

Columbia, SC 29210

 Colony Apartments (at the bus stop)

3545 West Beltline Boulevard

Columbia, SC 29203

 Latimer Manor Apartments (in front of the office)

100 Lorick Circle

Columbia, SC 29203

 Lewis Scott Court Apartments

238 Lewis Scott Court

Eastover, SC 29044