Richland One expands bus Wi-Fi access sites for students
COLUMBIA, S.C. (PRESS RELEASE) – Richland One is using Wi-Fi-equipped buses to help provide Internet access to students while schools are closed.
Buses are stationed at 12 sites across the district where students and parents can access free Wi-Fi from 10 a.m. – 1 p.m. Monday through Friday. The three new locations are Forest Heights Elementary School, Colony Apartments and Latimer Manor Apartments.
The buses are parked in front of the buildings or in other prominent areas at the designated sites.
Students and parents need to sit within 200-250 feet of the buses to access the free Wi-Fi. They cannot board the buses.
Bus Wi-Fi Access Sites
Annie Burnside Elementary School
7300 Patterson Road
Columbia, SC 29209
Burton-Pack Elementary School
111 Garden Drive
Columbia, SC 29204
Forest Heights Elementary School
2500 Blue Ridge Terrace
Columbia, SC 29203
Gadsden Elementary School
1660 S. Goodwin Circle
Gadsden, SC 29052
W.S. Sandel Elementary School
2700 Seminole Road
Columbia, SC 29210
Edward E. Taylor Elementary School
200 McRae Street
Columbia, SC 29203
Watkins-Nance Elementary School
2525 Barhamville Road
Columbia, SC 29204
Webber Elementary School
140 Webber School Road
Eastover, SC 29044
Columbia High School
1701 Westchester Drive
Columbia, SC 29210
Colony Apartments (at the bus stop)
3545 West Beltline Boulevard
Columbia, SC 29203
Latimer Manor Apartments (in front of the office)
100 Lorick Circle
Columbia, SC 29203
Lewis Scott Court Apartments
238 Lewis Scott Court
Eastover, SC 29044