Rock Hill man killed in crashed along Interstate 77 after being struck by car, 18-wheeler

FAIRFIELD COUNTY, S.C. (WOLO) – A 64-year-old man has been identified as the victim of a fatal multi-vehicle crash on I-77.

Danny Bryson was driving a Toyota pick-up when he stopped in the roadway a didn’t have visible lights, Coroner Chris Hill said.

The driver of a Nissan Altima and 18-wheeler struck Bryson’s vehicle from behind.

The victim was pronounced dead on the scene.

The incident occurred just before 10 p.m. on April 25th.

Both the Fairfield County Coroner’s Office and the South Carolina Department of Highway Patrol are still investigating the incident.