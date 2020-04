Shoplifter sought by Lexington PD



LEXINGTON, S.C. (WOLO) – Investigators with the Lexington Police Department needs the public’s help to identify a shoplifter.

Investigators say the person seen in these newly released surveillance photos stole several items from Target on April 22th.

If you have information about this case or recognize this person, please contact Detective Payton at 803-358-7271.