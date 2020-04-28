STUDY: SC ranks 47th for offering coronavirus support

COLUMBIA, S.C. (PRESS RELEASE) – With 89 percent of adults hospitalized with COVID-19 having some sort of pre-existing condition, the personal-finance website WalletHub today released its report on the States Offering the Most Coronavirus Support, as well as accompanying videos. The report seeks to examine how states care for people who are at risk both health-wise and financially.

To identify which states offer the most support during the COVID-19 pandemic, WalletHub compared the 50 states and the District of Columbia across 17 key metrics. Our data set ranges from whether the state will offer free vaccinations once a vaccine exists to the share of households in poverty that receive social assistance. Below, you can see highlights from the report, along with a WalletHub Q&A.

States with the Most Support States with the Least Support 1. Massachusetts 42. Texas 2. District of Columbia 43. Tennessee 3. Rhode Island 44. Florida 4. Maine 45. Indiana 5. North Dakota 46. Virginia 6. New Mexico 47. South Carolina 7. Vermont 48. Georgia 8. Colorado 49. Arizona 9. Kentucky 50. Mississippi 10. Minnesota 51. North Carolina

