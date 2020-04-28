Two charged in shooting death of Lewis Road man in Sumter

Tracy Legg

Markel Atkinson



SUMTER, S.C. (WOLO) – Two people were arrested Monday night and charged in the shooting death of a Lewis Road man last week.

Based on information developed in the case, police say there were able to identify two people seen leaving the area in a white vehicle at the time Tarrik Mack-Sumpter, 27, of 1060 Lewis Road, was shot and killed at about 1:45 p.m. Wednesday.

Police believe a planned drug transaction at the residence instead turned into Mack-Sumpter being the victim of an armed robbery.

Markel Anthony Atkinson, 22, of Bishopville, was located at a home on Horsepen Road in Lee County. He was taken into custody after a short foot chase.

His girlfriend, Tracy Angela Legg, 25, of Sumter was taken into custody without incident later at her home.

Both are charged with murder and armed robbery, officials say.

Atkinson is additionally charged with possession of a weapon during a violent crime.

Atkinson and Legg are being held in the Sumter County Sheriff’s Office Detention Center.