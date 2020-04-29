Boil water advisory issued for parts of West Columbia following water main break

WEST COLUMBIA, S.C. (PRESS RELEASE) – A boil water advisory has been issued for the following areas in West Columbia due to a water main break.

All of:

Zeigler Road

Kirkland Street

Sox Street

Woodside Court

Wisteria Drive

Abelia Court

Heather Drive

Brookwood Circle

940 Glenn Street – Stratford Place Apartments

Water customers in these areas who have lost water pressure or who experience cloudy water or sediment in the water are advised to vigorously boil their water for at least one (1) full minute prior to drinking or cooking. Also, any ice made from water that has not been boiled should not be used for drinking purposes. Customers experiencing sediment in the water are advised to flush the water until no sediment appears and then continue to boil their water for at least one (1) full minute.

This boil water advisory will remain in effect until it is lifted. Water customers may check the City of West Columbia website at www.westcolumbiasc.gov for updates on the boil water advisory.

Water customers may also contact customer service at City Hall between 8:30 a.m. to 5:00 p.m., Monday through Friday at 803.791.1880. Emergencies occurring after hours and on weekends and holidays should be reported to the West Columbia Police Department at 803.794.0721.