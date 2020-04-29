DHEC says SC death toll higher than initially thought

Columbia,SC ( WOLO) —Health officials say they are constantly working to confirm COVID-19 deaths accurately. In doing so, they have are now doing cross analysis with medical professionals outside of DHEC.

Today, Wednesday April 29th, the South Carolina Department of Health and Environmental Control (DHEC) provided the results of a cross analysis of the deaths that were given directly to the agency compared with deaths reported via birth certificates and discovered the amount of people who died as a result of coronavirus was higher than initially thought.

DHEC Physician Dr. Brannon Taxler says,

“As our state continues to respond to this unprecedented event, DHEC remains committed to ensuring that every South Carolinian who has died from COVID-19 is counted,” said Dr. Brannon Traxler, DHEC Physician. “This action aligns with efforts currently underway by other states and will assist us in more fully understanding the burden of this disease across the state and those populations who are most severely affected.”

Through this data comparison, DHEC has identified 29 additional deaths associated with COVID-19 that had not been previously reported. This brings the statewide total, as of Wednesday April 29th to 232.

According to health officials the additional 29 people died sometime between March 25 and April 21, 2020. Officials the now reported cases does not impact actions, projections in cases or recommendations previously given by DHEC.

“It’s important to note that we are still discovering more about COVID-19,” Dr. Traxler said. “We will continue to release new information as it becomes available.”

Health officials say before the very first case of coronavirus (COVID-19) in the state, DHEC was already givinf provided federal and state guidance to death certifiers across South Carolina on the best ways to complete a death certificate the cause of death was in relation to or the direct cause of COVID-19.

DHEC says they are always making steps to impove the accuracy of information given surrounding confirmed cases, and amount of deaths in the state.

Some of those steps are sending health alerts to both facilities and providers. They also contact private labs to make sure they remember their legal obligation to report information to DHEC’s disease control staff,as well as continuing to update the list of confirmed COVID-19 cases and deaths.

April 22nd, physicians and healthcare providers were notified that they must now report ‘reportable conditions’ as well as all COVID-19-related deaths within 24 hours.

Click here to see the List of Reportable Conditions.

All deaths reported to DHEC to get a death certificate registration by funeral directors has to be completed within 5 days of the actually death date.

Officials say they delays may happen if the person who died suffered from several other medical conditions or if they have a hrader time licating the deceased individuals family.