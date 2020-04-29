Lexington District One finalizes end of year dates and deadlines

LEXINGTON, S.C. (PRESS RELEASE) — On April 22, Governor Henry McMaster announced that South Carolina schools would remain closed for the rest of the school year. As Lexington County School District One closes out the rest of the year, here is a recap of important dates and deadlines.

Monday, May 4 — Final instructional packet pick-up day

Parents of elementary students will drive to their child’s elementary school, wait in line, and pick up the final instructional packet, as well as a bag with their child’s personal belongings and other items. Elementary principals will communicate with parents and let them know their schools’ pick-up times. This process will vary from school to school.

Friday, May 15 — Seniors’ last day for completing work in credit-bearing courses

Friday, May 22 — Last day of distance learning

This is the last day of distance learning and e-Learning for students in Pre-K through Grade 11.

May 22 is also students’ last day for exams in Advanced Placement courses.

Monday, May 25 — Memorial Day and a school holiday

Tuesday, May 26–Friday, May 29 — Last week of school

Schools will focus on mental wellness, virtual fun activities and completing make-up work.

Friday, May 29 — Last day of school

Be on the lookout. Your school will communicate with you about how and when to return instructional materials, including textbooks, uniforms, library books, etc., before the end of school.

Friday, June 5 — Schools mail student report cards.