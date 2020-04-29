PETA looking to shut down “cub-petting” at SC zoo tied to Tiger King

Myrtle Beach, S.C. (WPDE)– PETA is working to ban cub petting at a South Carolina zoo.

Wednesday the animal rights group submitted a petition to the USDA asking the agency to ban public encounters with big-cat cubs during the pandemic.

Last week the Myrtle Beach Safari featured in the Netflix hit documentary “Tiger King” posted on Facebook that they will open small tours, with limited availability.

WPDE has reached out to owner doc antle for comment but their calls have not yet been returned.