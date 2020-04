Surveillance images capture men stealing TVs from Walmart

LEXINGTON, S.C. (WOLO) – Police in Lexington are looking for at least two suspects who stole televisions form an area Walmart.

These surveillance images were release Wednesday that appears to show the two shoplifters leaving the store with a 50″ television on March 26.

If you have information about this case or know the identity of the suspect, please contact Detective Alewine at 803-358-7262.