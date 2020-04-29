The COMET Partners with Senior Resources, others, to delver meals to elderly



unnamed Mary Outen of Greenview receives meal package from The COMET drivers



COLUMBIA, S.C. (PRESS RELEASE) – The Central Midlands Regional Transit Authority (The COMET) is partnering with Senior Resources to get much needed nutrition to the elderly in Richland County during the current pandemic. The COMET will deliver meals to approximately 100 seniors per week. The first deliveries were made Tuesday.

The COMET staff reached out to the Columbia Food Policy Committee, a taskforce of the City of Columbia, which includes Axiom Farms, Foodshare and Senior Resources. Andrew Boozer, the executive director of Senior Resources, was also looking at ways to ensure that seniors would have food resources during COVID-19.

“During this unprecedented public health emergency, we must all work together to make sure all of our Midlands populations have access to what is essential to maintain total community health and safety,” said Mayor Steve Benjamin. “I would like to thank the COMET and the Columbia Food Policy Committee for working in harmony to implement innovative ways to provide food for the community.”

Senior Resources’ door-to-door service, Meals on Wheels, typically serves 600 seniors per week. That number has increased by 15% and the door-to-door service now has a waiting list due to increased demand for food because of the pandemic. The COMET will be picking up the overflow and making the deliveries in DART buses. The delivery service is free, and the costs are covered by the Federal Transit Administration (FTA) CARES Act funding. This will restore three to six bus operators, contracted from Transdev, who were recently furloughed in mid-March 2020 due to this pandemic.

“Since the pandemic began to spread in the Midlands, the need for home delivered meals has continued to grow. We were looking for a local partner that could help distribute meals and meet the needs of our community,” said Boozer. “John Andoh and the COMET team were able to make logistics possible to fill a void that we had to ensure seniors are receiving the nutrition they need to stay healthy.”

The partnership will help seniors in Richland County from Gadsden and Hopkins to parts of Irmo and Elgin. Each person served receives five frozen, nutritionally well-balanced meals delivered to their homes.

The COMET drivers trained with Meals on Wheels staff prior to the start of the delivery service. For safety, recipients were notified that the drivers would arrive in DART cutaway buses and dressed in The COMET uniforms with proper identification badges. They will be wearing face masks as well for COVID-19 precautions. Senior Resources also has drive-thru locations across the Midlands which serve more than 12,000 meals per week. For the door-to-door service waiting list, applicants must reside in Richland County.

“Our partners right now include Senior Resources, Axiom Farms, Foodshare and Columbia Food Policy Committee,” said John Andoh, Executive Director/CEO of The COMET. “We would like to expand this and ask other organizations to join us in Richland and Lexington Counties. They should reach out to me if interested.”

Andoh may be reached at jandoh@thecometsc.gov or by calling 803.255.7087.

For more information about Meals on Wheels, please contact Anne Shissias, Director of In-Home & Community Based Services, at 803.252.7734 x234 or ashissias@seniorresourcesinc.org.