3.8 million Americans filed for unemployment benefits last week, raising total layoffs to 30 million in six weeks





By Ella Torres and Catherine Thorbecke

ABC News – More than 3.8 million Americans filed for unemployment insurance last week, the Department of Labor said Thursday.

That’s a little less than the 4.4 million workers who had filed jobless claims for the week ending April 18. The latest claims bring the total to 30 million in six weeks.

With so many processing offices inundated with claims, some Americans have reported weeks-long lags or not receiving benefits at all.

The largest increases in initial claims for the week ending on April 18 were in Florida, which saw an increase of 326,251; Connecticut with an increase of 68,758; and West Virginia with an increase of 31,811. The largest decreases were in New York (189,517); California (127,112); and Michigan (85,500).