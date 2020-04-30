65,000+ file unemployment claims in SC, decrease of nearly 8,000

Kimberlei Davis,

COLUMBIA, S.C. (WOLO) – Millions more Americans filed claims for unemployment benefits last week, but the tide appears to be slowing, offering cautious hope of a peak in job losses from business closures and disruptions because of the novel coronavirus.

Here are the latest numbers in South Carolina from the Department of Employment and Workforce

·         In the claim week ending April 25, 65,159 people filed an initial claim

·         This is a decrease of 7,957  initial claims from the week prior.

·         This is the 2nd decrease recorded since mid-March.

·         In the last six weeks, the total number of initial claims received is 406,889

·         The agency has paid more than $585 million in a combination of state UI benefits and CARES Act programs, FPUC ($600) & PUA.

