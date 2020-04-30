65,000+ file unemployment claims in SC, decrease of nearly 8,000

COLUMBIA, S.C. (WOLO) – Millions more Americans filed claims for unemployment benefits last week, but the tide appears to be slowing, offering cautious hope of a peak in job losses from business closures and disruptions because of the novel coronavirus.

Here are the latest numbers in South Carolina from the Department of Employment and Workforce

· In the claim week ending April 25, 65,159 people filed an initial claim

· This is a decrease of 7,957 initial claims from the week prior.

· This is the 2nd decrease recorded since mid-March.

· In the last six weeks, the total number of initial claims received is 406,889

· The agency has paid more than $585 million in a combination of state UI benefits and CARES Act programs, FPUC ($600) & PUA.

Don't forget: We have extended call center hours from 8 a.m. – 8 p.m., Monday – Friday and Saturday, 8 a.m. – 5 p.m. Take advantage of the extra hours.📞1-866-831-1724 — SCDEW (@SCDEWinfo) April 30, 2020