80,000 crew members stuck on cruise ship 47 days

The U.S. denied her and other American crew members aboard Holland America’s Oosterdam cruise ship permission to disembark in Los Angeles on Tuesday. Now the ship is anchored off the coast of Mexico.

“I literally could spit on land, and I would have been there,” Mann told ABC News.

The Centers for Disease Control must approve requests for crew to disembark at U.S. ports. The CDC requires cruise lines to develop and inform them of a comprehensive disembarkation plan, including arranging non-public transportation, before they grant approval.

The CDC said in a statement that “neither Holland America nor Carnival provided the attestation despite requests.” They added that in conversations with the CDC, “an official of the companies complained that arranging nonpublic transportation for its disembarking crew was too expensive.”

Holland America officials say they continue to work with the CDC to obtain approval to disembark Mann and 47 other American crew members “for immediate return home under their current No Sail Order.”

The cruise line is working to repatriate thousands of crew members who come from more than 100 countries around the world, a Holland America spokesperson explained. In U.S. waters alone, there are more than 120 cruise ships with more than 80,000 crew members on board, according to the U.S. Coast Guard.

“It’s not just me that deserves to go home,” said Mann, whose life aboard the ship is limited largely to her quarters. “I spend 21 hours a day in my cabin,” she said.

Julia Melim of New York was one of seven U.S. citizens allowed to disembark Celebrity’s Infinity in Miami two weeks ago.

A fellow crewmember who was exhibiting COVID-19-like symptoms died after being medically evacuated from the Infinity, the U.S. Coast Guard said.

Melim was the first U.S. citizen to join a class-action lawsuit against Celebrity Cruises, filed on behalf of more than a thousand employees, alleging the company failed to protect crew members working aboard its ships during the coronavirus outbreak.