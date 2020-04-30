Beyonce and Megan Thee Stallion drop ‘Savage’ remix to support COVID-19 relief

The singers are both from Texas.





By Rachel George via GMA

Just when you thought a challenge couldn’t be topped: Beyoncé has officially kicked off the viral “Savage” challenge, hopping on the remix of fellow Houston native Megan Thee Stallion’s hit track from this year’s “Suga.”

“I’m literally crying being from Houston MF Texas this means everything to me!” Megan said upon sharing the remix on Instagram Wednesday. “HOTTIES WE UP.”

On the unexpected track which focuses on confidence and self-empowerment, Beyonce paid homage to her city — and her mama, Tina Knowles-Lawson.

“Hips TikTok when I dance … On that demon time, she might start off OnlyFans … Big B and that B start for bandz,” Beyonce raps on the song. “And my mama was a savage … Got this [here] from Tina.”

Proceeds from the remix will support the artists’ hometown of Houston and those affected by the COVID-19 pandemic through the Bread of Life organization. That organization helps supply families in need with food via drive-thru service in downtown Houston and by delivering food to 100 homebound seniors every week.

Fans can also check out an animated visual for the remix, which premiered on YouTube, featuring a horse and a “Welcome to Houston” sign.