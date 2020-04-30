Child shot to death on Tarragon Drive in Columbia, police and city officials to hold presser
COLUMBIA, S.C. (WOLO) – Columbia Police Department Chief W.H. ‘Skip’ Holbrook, City of Columbia Mayor Stephen K. Benjamin, City Council members, and Richland County Coroner Gary Watts will hold a news conference Thursday afternoon in connection to the death of a boy on Tarragon Drive.
During the shooting a 13-year-old female was injured.
The incident occurred at a home Wednesday night.
The press conference will begin at 4 p.m. at CPD Headquarters.