City of Columbia COVID-19 solid waste collection procedures

COLUMBIA, S.C. (PRESS RELEASE) – During the COVID-19 pandemic, the Solid Waste Division is asking all residents to ensure all household garbage is bagged and containerized and all recyclables are containerized in the appropriate City-issued roll carts.

To reduce the risk of infection and spread of COVID-19, only household garbage and recycling that is containerized in the roll carts will be collected. Bags and boxes of garbage and recycling outside of the roll cart will not be collected.

Solid Waste employees are taking extra precaution in handling potentially contaminated household waste. If there is someone sick in a household, the Division kindly asks residents to double bag any garbage that may be infectious. Recycling should remain loose in the blue roll cart as plastic bags are non-recyclable.

The Solid Waste Division remains on normal collection schedule for garbage, recycling and yard trash services. Any schedule adjustments will be updated in the free mobile app, Columbia, SC Solid Waste, online calendar and other notification options. To sign up for Solid Waste notifications, please visit http://columbiasc.net/solid-waste/recycling/waste-wizard.