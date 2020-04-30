Funds raised from SC STRONG shirt tops more than $20K

Courtesy: Rusty Koss

Courtesy: Rusty Koss

Courtesy: Rusty Koss

Courtesy: Rusty Koss







COLUMBIA, S.C. (PRESS RELEASE) – Palmetto Shirt Co. announced today that they passed the $20,000 goal for funds raised by the SC STRONG shirt to support the SC Nurses Foundation and SC Hospital Association. This was the initial goal set when the program started and they are planning to keep printing the STRONG shirts and other items to continue to support nursing efforts.

“When this first started, we felt like we could make an impact with our shirt,” said owner, Rusty Koss. “Not only have we been able to raise funds for nursing, we have also been able to keep people working and have even begun to bring people back to work.”

The funds for the SC Nurses Foundation are going to scholarships for nurses. Due to the impacts of the coronavirus, their fundraising was significantly impacted. The support of the STRONG shirt will help offset those fundraising losses and help keep scholarships funded.

Available for purchase on their website, www.palmettoshirtco.com, $2.00 from every shirt goes to nursing scholarships and PPE for healthcare workers.

Over the past 20 years, Palmetto Shirt Co. helped raise over $40,000 for Habitat for Humanity during Hurricane Florence and over $40,000 for the Red Cross following 9/11.