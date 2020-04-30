The hidden fear behind the asymptomatic spread of coronavirus

Someone who is asymptomatic could spread the coronavirus and not know it

(ABC News) — Since coronavirus began surfacing medical professionals have been saying repeatedly that the most common symptoms of the virus that becomes COVID-19 are fever, chills, a lingering wet or dry cough, body aches and fatigue.

Unfortnately, that’s not always the case. As scientists continue to learn more about COVID-19 there is a growing amount of evidence that suggests there are a significant amount of people that are infected with the virus, but experience and/or show no symptoms at all.

That means those who are classified as asymptomatic could be spreading the virus, thinking they are healthy, but infecting those around them without even knowing it.

ABC’S Ines de la Cuetara explains.